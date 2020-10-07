Wheeling Park Wins Golf State Championship, Brooke’s Bilby Earns Medalist

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Wheeling Park Patriots are the 2020 West Virginia AAA state golf champions. It’s the sixth state title all-time for Park, their first since 2014.

The Patriots held off George Washington for the title. The Patriots finished with two-day team total of 486, while GW was three shots back at 489.

Brooke’s Ryan Bilby won his second straight AAA medalist title finishing four shots ahead of Park’s Noah Seivertson. Bilby had a two-day total of 149, while Seivertson finished with a 153.

Wheeling Central’s Justin Doerr was the class A medalist runner-up finishing six strokes behind Parkersburg Catholic’s Blake Lewis. Doerr had a two-day total of 163, Lewis finished with a 157.