Wheeling Park Wins Triple OT Thriller With Morgantown

WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) – Wheeling Park won a triple-overtime thriller with Morgantown Tuesday night 74-68.

The Patriots led by as many as 17 points in the fourth quarter before an 18-2 run from the Mohigans brought them right back, they would tie the game at 57 at the end of regulation.

At the end of the first overtime Alexis Bordas would hit a three to tie the game at 60 and send the game into double- overtime. In the second and third OT Park would make enough free throws to pull out the win.

Bordas led the Patriots with 24 points and eight rebounds. Lala Woods had 15, Natalie Daugherty 14 and Sophie Abraham added 13. These teams could meet in next weeks OVAC tournament, Park is one seed and Morgantown the two seed in 5A. The Patriots host Fairmont Senior Thursday.