Wheeling Park Wrestling Sending Large Group To State Tournament

WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) – The West Virginia High School State Wrestling Tournament opens Thursday at the Huntington Civic Center.

The Wheeling Park wrestling team qualified in 12 of a possible 14 weight classes, with seven regional champs. The Park team has enjoyed a lot of success this season, winning the Region 1 AAA Championship, finishing runner-up in the Brooke Classic and at the Ron Mauck OVAC Wrestling Tournament.

Nate Shelek is the teams only defending champion he won last year at 113 pounds and won the Region 1 Championship and was runner-up at the OVAC Tournament.

