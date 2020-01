WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) – Wheeling Park improved to 14-1 in duals by sweeping their way through their quad, Wednesday night.

The Patriots defeated Oak Glen 39-24, Parkersburg 34-30 and Steubenville 36-27.

The Patriots will host Beaver Local, Friday for senior night.

Big Red finished the night 2-1 with wins over Parkersburg and Oak Glen.