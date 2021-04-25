Wheeling Park Wrestling Team Makes History

Sports

WHEELING, WV. (WTRF)- Wheeling Park wrestling team made history at Nationals in Virginia Beach as three members earned All-American honors at Nationals in Virginia Beach.

Stevie Mitchell, Erick Brothers Jr, and Charlie Tamburin were the athletes who earned the 2021 NHSCA All-American.

Wheeling Park senior Stevie Mitchell wrestled in the 152 pound wight class and placed 4th. Sophomore Erick Brothers Jr. wrestled in the 220 pound weight class brings home 5th, and Senior Charlie Tamburin wrestled in the 285 weight class and places 6th.

