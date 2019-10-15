High School Sports Sponsored by Eastern Gateway Community College

Wheeling Park’s Alex Dunlevy; Robinson Auto Group Athlete Of The Week

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) – This week’s Robinson Auto Group athlete of the week is Wheeling Park’s Alex Dunlevy.

For the second straight week he led Park to a come back win after trailing by double digit points, scoring the game winning touchdown with 30 seconds remaining.

Last Thursday he helped Park rally from a 15 point deficit with just under nine minutes remaining, to beat Morgantown 34-28. In the win he also set a new school record for yards in a game with 370. He already holds the school record for touchdowns in a game with five.

His week in and week out heroics are not a surprise to head coach Chris Daugherty. ” He has a competitive fire hates to lose, competes every down and really enjoys the last minute making a play. He knows that if the balls in his hand he just feels like he’s going to make a play and you can see he plays every down like it’s his last.”

Dunlevy added, ” We have athletes all over the place that can make plays so it just makes my job easy when I can get the ball to them. I just love the game and have a big passion for the game. It’s been the best four years of my life to play football here and I just love everybody on the team so much.”

The Patriots will face their toughest challenge of the season when they visit 6-1 Musselman.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sports Video

More Sports Videos

Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Barnesville High School

Beallsville High School

Beaver Local High School

Bellaire High School

Bridgeport High School

Brooke High School

Buckeye Local High School

Buckeye Trail High School

Caldwell High School

Cambridge High School

Cameron High School

Clay-Battelle High School

Conotton Valley High School

East Liverpool High School

Edison High School

Fort Frye High School

Harrison Central High School

Hundred High School

Indian Creek High School

John Marshall High School

Linsly High School

Magnolia High School

Martins Ferry High School

Meadowbrook High School

Monroe Central High School

Morgantown High School

Oak Glen High School

Paden City High School

Parkersburg High School

Parkersburg Catholic High School

Parkersburg South High School

River High School

St. Clairsville High School

Shadyside High School

Shenandoah High School

Steubenville High School

Steubenville Catholic Central High School

Toronto High School

Tyler Consolidated High School

Union Local High School

University High School

Valley High School

Weir High School

Weirton Madonna High School

Wellsville High School

Wheeling Central High School

Wheeling Park High School

Pro Football Challenge

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter