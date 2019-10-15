Wheeling Park’s Alex Dunlevy; Robinson Auto Group Athlete Of The Week

WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) – This week’s Robinson Auto Group athlete of the week is Wheeling Park’s Alex Dunlevy.

For the second straight week he led Park to a come back win after trailing by double digit points, scoring the game winning touchdown with 30 seconds remaining.

Last Thursday he helped Park rally from a 15 point deficit with just under nine minutes remaining, to beat Morgantown 34-28. In the win he also set a new school record for yards in a game with 370. He already holds the school record for touchdowns in a game with five.

His week in and week out heroics are not a surprise to head coach Chris Daugherty. ” He has a competitive fire hates to lose, competes every down and really enjoys the last minute making a play. He knows that if the balls in his hand he just feels like he’s going to make a play and you can see he plays every down like it’s his last.”

Dunlevy added, ” We have athletes all over the place that can make plays so it just makes my job easy when I can get the ball to them. I just love the game and have a big passion for the game. It’s been the best four years of my life to play football here and I just love everybody on the team so much.”

The Patriots will face their toughest challenge of the season when they visit 6-1 Musselman.