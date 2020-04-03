Wheeling Park’s Alex Vargo Earns First Team All State

WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) – Alex Vargo helped lead Wheeling Park to a regional basketball championship for the first time in eight years and now he’s being honored for his outstanding senior season.

Vargo earned West Virginia AAA first team all-state honors Friday. This season he averaged 27.8 points and 7.8 rebounds a game. He also set the school’s single game scoring mark with 53 against Parkersburg South, January 20. For his career he scored 1,634 points that’s second all-time in school history only 17 behind his coach Michael Jebbia for the school record.

His Park teammates D.J. Saunders, Travis Zimmerman and Xavier Morris, along with John Marshall’s Justin Frohnapfel and Brooke’s Alex Isinghood were all received all-state honorable mentions.