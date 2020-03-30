Wheeling Park’s Alex Vargo To YSU

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Wheeling Park’s Alex Vargo recently announced he will continue his academic and basketball careers at Youngstown State University.

Vargo is second all-time in scoring at Wheeling Park with 1,634 points only 17 behind his coach Michael Jebbia for the all-time mark. If the state tournament is able to be held, he would have an opportunity to break that record. Earlier this season he set the new school record for points in a game with 53 against Parkersburg South one more than his coach had in a game in 1998.

In his final home game he helped the Patriots win the region one co-final over Morgantown hitting the go ahead shot, it was Park’s first regional title since 2012.