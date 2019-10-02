High School Sports Sponsored by Eastern Gateway Community College

Wheeling Park's Andrew Glass; Robinson Auto Group Athlete Of The Week

WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) – This week’s Robinson Auto Group athlete of the week had a busy weekend. Wheeling Park’s Andrew Glass kicked the go a head extra point for the Patriots football team Friday in a come from behind 35-34 win over Zanesville. Then less than 24 hours later he scored the game winning goal in Park’s OVAC 5A soccer championship game for a 2-1 win over University.

Glass said, ” I just knew that we were going to come back and I knew that I had to do my own job. The quarterback and receivers did their job and I just needed to put it through the uprights.” I just knew we needed that final goal and I saw the corner of the net and decided to put it in there and we could celebrate and go to homecoming afterwards.”


Park soccer coach Mario Julian added, ” This being his junior year he has really taken a step to the next level I mean he’s one of our better players he has great foot skills and he has scored some big goals.”

While football coach Chris Daugherty said, ” He’s made some great kicks for us some big kicks but nothing bigger than the one he kicked this Friday that’s for sure.”

As Andrew mentioned Saturday was also Park’s homecoming he said he was late for pictures, but he did make the dance.

