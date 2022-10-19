WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) – Since falling to Steubenville, Wheeling Park has ripped off back to back impressive wins over Morgantown and Musselman.

The Applemen entered ranked No.1 in the state, but the Patriots had no problem with them as they picked up a 34-7 win. Quarterback Brett Phillips was impressive throwing for 311 yards and four touchdowns while rushing for another 53 yards and another score. Head Coach Chris Daugherty says his senior leader can cause a lot of problems for defenses because of his dual threat ability.

Now 5-2, the Patriots will visit Brooke this Friday.