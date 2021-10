WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) – The Wheeling Park football team finally returned to the field last Friday, playing for only the second time in five weeks.

The Patriots sure didn’t look they had been off the field for that amount of time as they handled Morgantown winning 41-6. Junior quarterback Brett Phillips led the way throwing for 284 yards and five touchdowns while adding another 54 yards on the ground.

The Patriots return to action this Friday when they visit Musselman.