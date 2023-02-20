OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF)–One of the areas most accomplished wrestlers will soon be competing at the D-1 level and he’s staying loyal to the Mountain State.

Wheeling Park’s Eric Brothers made it official today.

He will continue his career right here in West Virginia. Brothers signed with West Virginia University making him the first Division 1 wrestler from Wheeling Park since Brian Leggett took over the coaching duties for the Patriots.

Brothers is a three-time West Virginia Triple-A State Champ and a three-time High School All-American.

His career record currently sits at one hundred thirty-three and twenty-one.

He also has a school record, one hundred, three career pins.

Brothers says he thinks the Mountaineers are the perfect fit for him.

It just felt like home for me really, growing up in West Virginia. It was always a dream of mine to represent WVU and when the time came, I just felt like it was the right decision for me. My experience with Park has prepared me a lot especially with the coaches we have in the room, pushing me every day to be a better person. Not only on the mat but off of the mat as well. Erick Brothers, Wheeling Park Senior

Coach Leggett says Brothers has worked extremely hard to get to this point. He says he wants to get better and pushes himself to do so.

Up next is the State tournament for Wheeling Park.

I’m pretty happy for him. He’s worked his butt of year in and year out. Off season gone to these big national tournaments and got the recognition he needed to be able to sign today to West Virginia. We had a really good regional tournament and I’m pretty happy with our guys. We’re taking ten to the state tournament which all of those ten are capable of doing big things at the state tournament and I still think we are standing at a really good spot to be able to go win the state tournament.

Brian Leggett, Wheeling Park head wrestling coach