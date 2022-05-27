WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) – Former Wheeling Park standout Elijah Bell is going to get another shot at playing at the pro football level.

Bell will be a part of an XFL showcase in July. Bell played a huge role in Park winning the school’s only football state championship in 2015, while also being named the states Randy Moss award winner as the top receiver.

During his college days at North Carolina A&T he set several school records at the time of his graduation including receptions (202), receiving yards (2,980) and receiving touchdowns (33).