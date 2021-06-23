Vet Voices

Wheeling Park’s Hanna recognized as best player in West Virginia

Wheeling, W, Va. (WTRF) – Senior Midfielder Gracelyn Hanna was named the Gatorade Girls Soccer Player of the Year in the Mountain State. Hanna was a key cog in the Patriots’ State Championship season. She scored her lone goal in the title game against Parkersburg South. The award was also given to her not just for her outstanding performance on the field, but her academic accomplishments as well. She posted a 4.6 GPA. Hanna has very humbly accepted the honor.

“I think I was able to do it because all the teammates that surrounded me and they were a great group of girls. We weren’t just a team, we were a family. They helped me be as successful as I am and also my coaches; especially my Mom getting to be my coach she helps me in life and on the soccer field,” Hanna said.

Hanna will not be playing at the college level. She will be attending West Liberty University and majoring in its outdoor education program.

