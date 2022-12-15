WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) – One of Wheeling Park’s top athlete’s Jerrae Hawkins announced via twitter Thursday night he is transferring to IMG Academy in Florida for Football and Track.

Hawkins is the defending triple-A state champion in the 100 and 200 meter runs. This season on the football field, he had 1173 yards receiving and 14 touchdowns for the Patriots, earning first-team all-state honors.

The junior standout already has Division-One offers from West Virginia, Pitt, Penn State, Virginia Tech, Maryland, Cincinnati, Wake Forest and Toledo.