CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) – Wheeling Park’s Jerrae Hawkins to pulled off the double state title in the 100 and 200 Friday at the AAA state meet in Charleston.

Hawkins won the 100 meters in a time of 10.54, his former teammate Torrence Walker holds the state record at 10.50 that he set last year. Later he ran to the state title in the 200 meters in a time of 21.48. The state record is 21.39 set by James Jett in 1989.

Just a sophomore, Hawkins will have two more cracks at both records.