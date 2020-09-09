High School Sports Sponsored by Eastern Gateway Community College
Wheeling Park’s James Salvatori, The Robinson Auto Group Athlete Of The Week

WHEELING,W.Va.(WTRF) – The oldest and longest running golf tournament in the Ohio Valley was held this weekend, The Bordas and Bordas Amateur Classic at Oglebay’s Crispin golf course. Several area golfers turned in outstanding performances including one junior golfer Wheeling Park’s James Salvatori, who is this weeks Robinson Auto Group athlete of the week.

The Park senior shot a day one 69 and then followed that up with a day two 64 for a weekend score of 9-under 133. Salvatori says he really dedicated himself this summer to his game by not playing baseball and focusing solely on golf and his coach Don Headley says it’s paying off.

“He’s really put the time into it,” said Headley. “That’s what we’ve really talked about the whole season and the off season you know COVID has really helped him and its helped a lot of the other members too on the team.”

Salvatori added, “I don’t know I really cant put it into words, I’ve never really gotten anything for golf so it’s a new accomplishment for me.”

Salvatori edged out Brooke’s Ryan Bilby the defending champion and his Park teammate Noah Seivertson to win the title.

