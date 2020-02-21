Wheeling Park’s Jenna Bopp Sets State Swim Record

MORGANTOWN,W.Va. (WTRF) – Wheeling Park juniors Jenna Bopp and Abby Turner opened the West Virginia High School State Swim Meet with a bang, Thursday.
Bopp set a new state record in the 100 breaststroke at 1:05.13, she becomes the first swimmer in school history to own a state record. She also set a new school record in the 200 Individual Medley at 2:13.56, finishing third overall.
Turner set new school records in the 50 freestyle (24.05) and the 100 freestyle (52.23).
The finals begin Friday at 9 a.m. at Mylan Park.