Wheeling Park’s Shanley Woods Earns Class AAA First Team All-State

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Wheeling Park senior guard Shanley Woods capped her recording setting career as a Patriot by earning first team all-state honors Friday.

Woods hit 82 3-pointers this season to give her 212, the most in school history. She also ranks eighth all-time in scoring with 1,112 points.

This season she averaged 18.9 points, 2.3 assists and 2.5 rebounds per game, while also hitting 90 percent of her free-throws.

Her Park teammates juniors Bella Abernathy and Lindsey Garrison were named all-state honorable mention, while John Marshall sophomore Catherine Hunnell also grabbed an honorable mention.