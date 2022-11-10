WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) – Wheeling Park’s Tresz McLeod wrapped up his sophomore season on the soccer pitch with his team last Friday in the state semifinals.

McLeod finished the season with 35 goals and 16 assists while earning first team all-state, all-ovac and all-region. He was named the state forward of the year, and the region one player of the year. What’s even more impressive he was chosen as one of 18 players to represent the Midwest region, which is made up of 13 states to participate in the U.S. Youth Soccer Olympic Development Program. He travels this weekend to Orlando, Florida to play against players from the East, South and Far West regions.

” The competition is tough,” McLeod said, you play against guys just like you that are good same talent. Coaching is high level like always and you just have to give it all you got. This has been my dream since I was little, I always wanted to play pro to see me finally get the chance to get there some day is really big for me. Where I come from this is just awesome to see and I like supporting Park and Wheeling and I want them to know who I am. It’s like excited and nervous because all the hard work is just awesome to see paying off and I’m really hyped to see what I’m capable of doing down there.”