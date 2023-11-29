WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) – Wheeling Park’s Tresz McLeod has been one of the top soccer players in the Ohio valley the past three seasons and recently he was recognized for performance.

McLeod was recently named the West Virginia high school soccer coaches association player of the year. After already earning the region player of the year McLeod said he was shocked when he was notified.

“Because all the hard work paid off”, McLeod said. ” Seeing my name as a junior getting chosen to be the player of the year is pretty crazy to me.”

Speaking of his junior year , he helped guide the Patriots to another OVAC championship while scoring 25 goals with 13 assists.

In three seasons he now has 77 goals and 42 assists heading into his senior season.