WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) – Wheeling Park’s Torrence Walker announced Wednesday via his social media that he will continue his academic and track careers at Virginia Tech.

Walker had also received offers from Ohio State and Penn State. He wrapped up his high school career with state championship in the 100, 200, and 400 meter runs. He leaves Wheeling Park as the school record holder in all three of those races and he set the state record in the 100 preliminaries at 10.5 seconds.