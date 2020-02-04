High School Sports Sponsored by Eastern Gateway Community College

Wheeling Park’s Woods, Athlete Of The Week

WHEELING,W.Va.(WTRF) – This weeks Robinson Auto Group Athlete of the Week is Wheeling Park senior shooting guard Shanley Woods. Last week she became the 10th player in school history to score 1,000 career points. Woods reached the milestone in the Patriots win at Zanesville.

Woods said, ” I owe a lot of it to my teammates they are always getting me open and getting me the ball. They do a good job of scoring themselves too, so that takes a lot pressure of scoring off of me, so we just need to keep rolling.”

Coach Ryan Young added, ” Shanley is a hard worker she’s worked on her shot so much over the years, she’s always up here on the gun, always working on her craft. The kids do a great job of finding her getting her open and we just share the ball well and she’s just a big part of that, were really happy for her accomplishment.”

Woods and the rest of the Patriots will face Indian Creek Saturday, for the OVAC 5A Championship at OUE.

