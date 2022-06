Moundsville, W, Va. (WTRF) – Wheeling didn’t have much trouble in this game. It was up 2-0 in the second. Jared Marsh got the done with a sacrifice fly to give him team a 3-0 lead.

Nate Smith got a hold of one and sent it to the wall to make it 4-0 Wheeling. Post 1 held on for the road win 7-0.