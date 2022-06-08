WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Wheeling Post 1 dropped their season opener Wednesday night to Morgantown 12-4.
The game was called in the bottom of the seventh inning due to severe weather.
Wheeling is scheduled to visit Wellsburg, Thursday night.
by: Scott Nolte
