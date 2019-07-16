Wheeling Post 1 Shuts Out Moundsville Post 3

GLEN DALE, W.Va. (WTRF) – With just one week remaining in the regular season Wheeling Post One and Moundsville Post Three are battling for position in the upcoming area tournament.
Monday’s meeting was the first of the season between the two rivals but it was all Wheeling as Post One cruised to a 10-0 win in five innings.
Wheeling led 4-0 in the fourth when they struck for five runs, two coming from a two-run home run from Jarrod Jones, his second of the game. Jones finished with four RBI, Bryce Bauer also hit a home run for Post One.
Isaac Hines earned the win allowing just four hits over the five innings. Garret Scott collected two of Post Three’s four hits. With the win Wheeling improved to 19-8 on the season. The two squads will meet again Saturday at I-470.