WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — After winning last weekend’s Beast of the East Tournament, Wheeling Post 1 faced off against Moundsville Post 3 at I-470 Complex on Friday.

Wheeling jumped out to a quick start scoring seven runs in the first inning and then another six in the second. Moundsville wasn’t able to answer as Post 1 would go on to win 15-0 in five innings to improve to an overall record of 20-5.

Their next contest is set for this Sunday when they’ll host a doubleheader against Parkersburg Post 15.