BETHANY,W.Va. (WTRF) – Wheeling Post 1 and Wellsburg Post 34 opened area one play Tuesday at Bethany.

Already leading 3-1 in the sixth Post 1 scored 13 times on their way to a 16-1 win in six innings.

Zac Taylor and Michael Toepher each knocked in four runs. The same two teams meet again Wednesday night at I-470.