Wheeling, W, Va. (WTRF) – The Championships were held in New Orleans this weekend. The Cardinals took down Harvard 35-7 in the opening round Saturday. The team played 2 games and split on Monday. Mike Geibel’s team took care of St. Bonaventure 22-14 in the first game and fell to the #1 ranked Lindenwood 29-7. It will play in the fifth place semifinal round Monday against Penn State.