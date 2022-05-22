Wheeling, W, Va. (WTRF) – It’s been nothing short of a stellar season for Wheeling rugby. Mike Geibel is in just his third season as coach. Up next on the Cardinals radar is the 2022 NCR Collegiate Rugby 7’s Tournament in New Orleans. The team will square off against programs who are much larger in enrollment including a date with Harvard in the first round.

“We won the plate last year. We have a lot of talent; a lot of depth. We finished in the top 10 and I think we have a better team this year than we did last year. We have a lot more depth. Like you said, we’re taking it one game at a time but I think we’re going to show some people that we really have some talent and really have some skill here in Wheeling,” Geibel said.

The tournament takes place at the end of the month from the 28th to the 30th.