WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) – Wheeling Post 1 shutout Wellsburg Post 34 Wednesday night at Wheeling Park’s Patriot Field.

Post 1 scored eight times in the first inning to take control of the game. Luke Myers pitched all five innings on the mound allowing just two hits no runs and he had three strikeouts.

Jackson Murray led Wheeling at the plate with three RBI. Now 6-2 Post 1 will face the Wheeling University showcase team Friday. Wellsburg slips to 2-6.