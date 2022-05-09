West Liberty, W, Va. (WTRF) – Wheeling at least needed a split against the Toppers to keep its playoff hopes alive. The Cardinals played add-on in the top of the 2nd thanks to a Jack Skantz RBI single. Skantz would finish with 2 RBIs in the game.

Riley Cameron gave the Cardinals a 9-4 lead with an RBI single. Blake Vandiver had 3 RBIs in the game including a 2 RBI double that made the score 14-4.

Lucas Rawlins had 2 RBIs in the game including the last run to make the score 18-4 which would be the final score.

The Cardinals did drop the second game of the doubleheader but it does hold on to its playoff chances.