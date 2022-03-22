Wheeling, W, Va. (WTRF) – So far, the team has split doubleheaders against Notre Dame College and Alderson Broaddus with both games taking place at the I-470 complex. The pitching has been across the board so far in the Cardinals young season. Second year Coach Caressa Derossett’s team won its first game against the Battlers by only surrendering 2 runs. However, in its second game against Notre Dame, it gave up 18 runs in a loss.

“So far, I think our pitching staff is still trying to figure some things out. We have a younger pitching staff. We only have 2 juniors, that’s it, and the circle has been all sophomores and freshman so I think we’re still trying to figure it out so I think we’re still trying to figure it out but we have had those games that we’ve done very very, very well and other games that we’ve struggled,” Derossett said.

“I think being more consistent and throwing more strikes. A lot of us throw a lot of balls so I feel like being up in the count, for myself included. I always kind of start behind in counts,” Sophomore Pitcher Jamie Anderson said.

The next game for the Cardinals is a road doubleheader Saturday versus the University of Charleston.