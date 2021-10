Wheeling, W, Va. (WTRF) – The Cardinals trailed 20-7 in the third quarter. With less than 2:30 in the fourth, Cardinals’ Running Back Sy Alli made it into the end zone from four yards away to suddenly tie up the game.

The game would go to overtime. Following an interception of Diven by Cardinals DB Rich White, Alli ended the game a few plays later with a touchdown from the goal line. Wheeling University won a thriller 26-20.