Wheeling, W, Va. (WTRF) – Two underclassmen have had tremendous seasons for the men’s track team. Both Jabez Reeves and Andrew Taylor will represent the Cards at the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships in Alendale, MI, Thursday through Saturday. Reeves competes in the 100 meter dash and Taylor participates in the high jump.

“None of this would’ve been possible without my teammates, my coaches, and my support system here at Wheeling,” Wheeling Sophomore Andrew Taylor said.

“I’ve been seeing the progression of my hard work and so it’s kind of refreshing. We’re getting ready for nationals this time so we’re ready to run,” Wheeling Sophomore Jabez Reeves said.

Taylor, who is also on the basketball team, has a chance to break the university record at the high jump in the championship.