WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF)– The Cardinals suffered their first loss on the season this Saturday as Frostburg State came in and beat them 20-16.
Next Saturday, Wheeling U plays Fairmount State on the road at 1 p.m..
by: Dugan Lloyd
