WHEELING W.Va. (WTRF)– Wheeling University has been racking up quite the record, only falling once to Notre Dame College in week 2.

The game took place at Bishop Schmitt Field for Wheeling University’s Homecoming v. UNC Pembroke.

Congratulations to the 2022 King and Queen, Eliah Young and Kimbria Lance.

The Cards led at halftime 16-10.

The Braves take the lead for the first time today. 17-16 9:08 left in the 4th Q. @WUCardinals @WheelingU54 @WTRF7News — Ashley Kaiser (@AshleyKaiserTV) October 8, 2022

Ultimately the Cardinals couldn’t find themselves back in the end zone and fell to the Braves 17-16.

This loss will make them 4-2.

Matt Greenwood broke a Wheeling University record with his 45-yard field goal in the 1st half of the game. Putting the Cards up 13-0.

Next week the Cards face Frostburg State University home at 1:00 p.m.