Wheeling University introduces new women’s basketball coach

Wheeling, W. Va (WTRF) – Matt Schmidt spoke at a press conference at the University. He previously served as an Associate Head Coach at Duquense University and is the 12th Head Coach in program history. He had just one exposure to his players so far but he is impressed with the team he is inheriting.

“I’ve had an opportunity to talk with all of the players over the last few days. It was amazing… the type of people (that) I’ve been fortunate enough to inherit. I cannot wait to start working with each and every single one of them. It was so impressive. You can tell immediately how much they care about the program, how much they care about their teammates, and how much they care about this school and community,” Schmidt said.

Schmidt also stressed that having a quick offense that controls the game’s tempo is a top priority.

“Our goal night in and night out is to dictate what we do on the court offensively and how we are going to dictate defensively. That is what we want to do. We want to be able to change the game and play at our pace and play at our style and take advantage of our strengths and weaknesses as we move forward,”

