Wheeling University Names Carrie Hanna Director of Athletics

WHEELING, W.Va. – Alumna Carrie (Plute) Hanna, current Assistant Director of Athletics and Director of Compliance at Wheeling University, has been promoted to Director of Athletics, University President Ginny R. Favede announced today.



Hanna will immediately assume the overall day-to-day development and management of Wheeling University’s 20 NCAA Division II athletic programs.



“ Carrie Hanna brings a wealth of leadership and experience in athletic administration that I know will benefit our coaches, student-athletes, and the University as a whole. She understands the inner workings of the department and is well-respected among our coaches and her peers,” President Favede explained.



The President added, “Carrie understands what it means to be a student-athlete at Wheeling University, having graduated with honors from the Psychology program while earning All-American status as a soccer player. She has been a dedicated employee and embodies our mission to be a person for life, leadership, and service. I know she will help to instill in our student-athletes and coaches the importance of excelling in the classroom and competition while understanding their role to serve others.”



“Cardinal Athletics has always been a solid pillar and source of pride and excellence for Wheeling University. The opportunity to serve as the Athletic Director at my alma mater is an honor. I am grateful for President Favede’s leadership of Wheeling University. Also, I am grateful for her faith and confidence to choose me to serve in this pivotal role on her leadership team,” Hanna said.



Hanna said Wheeling University has had an immeasurable impact on her professional and personal development.



“Each opportunity offered to me – as a student and as an employee – has prepared me for this role. The core values I have learned throughout my time at Wheeling have made me a better human being, coach, and administrator. I am eager to help carry on those traditions with and among our student-athletes, coaches, and our great Cardinal Family,” she added. “As the Athletic Director, I look forward to contributing to Wheeling University’s bright future, positive/caring atmosphere, and winning traditions of academic excellence, faith, and service to others.



The 1996 graduate of Wheeling has worked at her alma mater for nearly 21 years. Prior to her promotion, Hanna served five years as the Assistant AD and Director of Compliance. She was also the Senior Women’s Administrator, the highest female administrator in an NCAA athletic department. In her former role, Hanna was responsible for all duties relating to compliance, student formation and student academic progress. Additionally, she oversaw coordination and communication between the department’s administration and student-athletes, ensured all athletic department documents, policies, and procedures were maintained and budgeting.



Additionally, Hanna held many other roles at Wheeling University, including SAAC liaison, Champs Life Skills Coordinator, Challenge for Success Coordinator, Director of Institutional Research, Institutional Advancement Senior Database Analyst, and Interim Assistant Athletic Director and Interim Athletic Director.



Hanna left the coaching world after 13 years as the women’s soccer program’s head coach. From 2002-14, she recorded a 136-105-15 career record. She led the Cardinals to a regular-season Northern Division title, two consecutive regular-season Conference Runner-Up finishes, two straight regular-season Conference Championships, and three Conference Tournament Championships in a row. Hanna’s teams also made two NCAA National Tournament appearances. She graduated 67 All-Conference players, 11 All-Americans, eight Scholar All-American, two Valedictorians, and an NCAA Woman of the Year recipient.



Upon retiring from professional competition, Hanna decided to further her education. In 1999, she received a Master’s Degree in Sports Psychology from West Virginia University. Upon her marriage to Wheeling native David Hanna, the couple moved to South Dakota, where she began her collegiate coaching career. After one year at the helm, she returned to the Wheeling area and began head coach of the Wheeling Park High School girls’ team, leading them to a state championship in her first season.



She became the first full-time head coach of the Cardinal women’s squad in 2002 after Jim Regan stepped down from his role as the head coach of the women’s team to coach the men’s team solely.



Along with her dedicated service to her alma mater, Hanna utilizes her professional soccer coaching expertise. She recently returned to coach at the high school level and led the Wheeling Park girls’ team to another state championship. Also, she is active with the West Virginia Olympic Development Youth Program.



Hanna, and her husband David, have three children, Graceylyn, Lilyan, and Wilson. The family resides in Wheeling.