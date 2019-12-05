Wheeling University Ready For NCAA Volleyball Regional

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP)Duane Washington Jr. had 18 points and No. 6 Ohio State shot 54% after halftime to beat No. 7 North Carolina 74-49 on Wednesday night, handing the Tar Heels their most lopsided home loss under Hall of Fame coach Roy Williams.

E.J. Liddell added 12 points for the Buckeyes (8-0), who led just 29-27 at halftime. But Ohio State's offense started knocking down shots while the defense continued making things difficult on the Tar Heels (6-2) just as in the first 20 minutes.