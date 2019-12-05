WHEELING, W.Va. (WU SPORTS) – The 2019 Atlantic Regional Volleyball Tournament returns to the Alma Grace McDonough Center from December 5-7, with top-seed Wheeling University serving as the host for the event.
The Wheeling volleyball team was awarded an eighth-consecutive bid to host the regional tournament after posting a 31-3 overall record. The Cardinals will face Fayetteville State (19-6), the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) champion, in an opening round match at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday night.
The winner of that match will face the winner of the match at 5 p.m. between No. 4 Shippensburg and No. 5 Millersville in the semifinals on Friday night.
On the other side of the bracket, No. 2 seed Gannon will take on No. 7 seed Seton Hill in a 2018 Atlantic Region Semifinal rematch at 2:30 p.m., while No. 3 seed East Stroudsburg will take on No. 6 Shepherd in a re-match of the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) Championship to open the tournament at 12 p.m.
The winner from the Atlantic Regional advances to the national quarterfinals in Denver, Colorado at the Auraria Events Center on Thursday, December 12. Teams advancing to the final site will be reseeded before the national quarterfinals.
Wheeling University Ready For NCAA Volleyball Regional
WHEELING, W.Va. (WU SPORTS) – The 2019 Atlantic Regional Volleyball Tournament returns to the Alma Grace McDonough Center from December 5-7, with top-seed Wheeling University serving as the host for the event.