Wheeling University Reviving Wrestling And Swimming Programs

WHEELING,W.Va. – Wheeling University has appointed August Wesley as Head Coach of the wrestling program, with the anticipation to be back on the mat for this upcoming season.



Wesley joins Wheeling after a successful four-year stint running the Iowa State University club wrestling program. During his time in Ames, Wesley tutored 27 National Qualifiers, four All-Americans, six Academic All-Americans, and guided the Cyclones to a fifth place in the 2018 NCWA National Championships.

Prior to his time at Iowa State, Wesley spent four years as the head coach at California State University-Sacramento from 2011-15. He helped tutor six national qualifiers, one academic All-American and was named the NCWA Conference Coach of the Year.



Wesley has led 14 United States teams in international competitions during his coaching career. His coaching efforts have taken him to 24 different countries on five continents. He has been honored twice with the Outstanding Coach’s Award at competitions in Australia and Austria.



As an athlete, Wesley had top-10 finishes in the 2012 and 2015 World Championships and competed in the 1996 and 2000 Olympic Trials. He represented the U.S. on multiple international teams and was a six-time medalist throughout his wrestling career. Wesley has strong ties to the U.S. Olympic Training Center in Colorado Springs, having resided at the center during several trainings and competitions.



The Cardinals have also hired Nova Southeastern University Assistant Coach and five-time All-American Daniel Murphy to lead its men’s and women’s swimming programs.



Murphy spent the past three seasons as an assistant coach with the Sharks working primarily with IM and distance groups. During his tenure at Nova Southeastern, he helped tutor 26 All-Americans, including 2018 400-yard IM Division II National Champion Courtney DeVeny. The women’s team that year took third place overall in the team standings and followed that up with a fourth place showing at the 2019 National Championships.



The Sharks won four Sunshine State Conference (SSC) Championships (two men, two women) with Murphy on the coaching staff. Those teams established 12 SSC records with nine swimmers earning First-Team All-SSC honors.