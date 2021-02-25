PHILIPPI, W.Va. — Wheeling’s Jarett Haines’ connected on a jumper with less than 30 seconds left in overtime, and the Cardinals came up with a turnover on Alderson Broaddus final possession to come away with an 99-98 win over the Battlerson on Wednesay night at Rex Pyles Arena.
AB’s Christian Miller-Cardwell made a driving layup at the end of regulation to force overtime, and neither team led by more than two points in the extra session. Haines gave Wheeling a 97-96 lead on a tip-in witj over a minute left, and then AB’s Josh Bradford responded with a bucket to put the Battlers back in front. Haines then hit the go-ahead jumper, and Jadakis Mack got a steal on AB’s final possession to take the win.
Jordan Reid pumped in 39 points and had 12 rebounds to lead the Cardinals. Haines finished with 26, and John Korte contributed 12.
Miller-Cardwell’s 49 points paced the Battlers. Bradford scored 15, and David Shriver tossed in 12.
Wheeling Wins In Overtime At Alderson-Broaddus
PHILIPPI, W.Va. — Wheeling’s Jarett Haines’ connected on a jumper with less than 30 seconds left in overtime, and the Cardinals came up with a turnover on Alderson Broaddus final possession to come away with an 99-98 win over the Battlerson on Wednesay night at Rex Pyles Arena.