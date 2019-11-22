Wheeling Wins MEC Tournament Opener

WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) – The top-seeded Wheeling University volleyball team opened up the Mountain East Conference (MEC) Tournament with a 3-0 win over Charleston Thursday evening inside the McDonough Center.

Wheeling will take on Davis & Elkins in a semifinal match Friday, 7:30 p.m. They will face Davis & Elkins who knocked off West Liberty 3-1 in their quarterfinal matchup.

Junior Cassie Meyer led the team with 15 kills on 37 attacks with three errors. She also added 10 digs and three blocks for a double-double in the win.



