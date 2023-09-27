MASON,W.Va. (WTRF) – Bob Clark of Wheeling shot the Little General Stores Low Round of the Day at Wednesday’s Senior Series event, hosted by the West Virginia Golf Association (WVGA) and sponsored by Little General Stores, at Riverside Golf Course in Mason with a one under par 69.



The West Virginia Senior Series, which is presented by Little General Stores and conducted by the WVGA, is for players ages 50 and up. Thanks go to Chuck Workman of Appalachian Sport and Donnie Smith of Emergency Physicians Resource Organization for sponsoring our Diamond Division. Overall, 73 players enjoyed the WVGA’s Senior Series event. Categories are: Senior, 50-59; Silver, 60-69; Gold, 70-79; and Diamond, 80+.



In addition to Clark winning the Senior Gross category, other winners today were:

Senior Net: Mitchell Roush of Mason;

Silver Gross: Dean Daniels of McHenry, Md.;

Silver Net: Donald Duty of Chapmanville;

Gold Gross: Eddie Griffith of Chapmanville;

Gold Net: Harry Griffin of Kenna;

Diamond Gross: Bob White of Hurricane; and

Diamond Net: Gary Roush of Mason.

The Senior Series is back in action Mon., Oct. 2, at Guyan Golf and Country Club.