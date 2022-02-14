BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – Wheeling’s Jarett Haines and Notre Dame’s Jaedon Willis share MEC Men’s Basketball Player of the Week honors following their performances last week.



Haines, a senior guard from the Bronx, N.Y., averaged 31.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 4.0 assists as the Cardinals split their two contests last week. He had 28 points, five rebounds, three assists and three steals to help Wheeling to a victory over Concord. He then went for 35 points to go with five assists in a loss to Glenville State. For the week, he shot 50 percent from the field and 6-of-11 from behind the arc.



Willis, a junior from Baltimore, Md., averaged 20.0 points to help Notre Dame to two victories last week, including a win over 10th-ranked Fairmont State. Against Fairmont State, he scored 19 points to go along with six rebounds, three assists and a pair of steals. He also came up with a steal late in the game and sank two free throws to seal the game for NDC. In a win over Frostburg State, he had 21 points and a season-high eight assists.



Other Top Performances: Pat Robinson (WLU) averaged 21.5 points and 7.0 rebounds in a pair of wins for the Hilltoppers … Eddie Colbert (UC) led the Golden Eagles to a 3-0 week averaging 15 points and 4.0 rebounds … Isaiah Sanders (FAIR averaged 21.0 points and 5.0 rebounds in a 1-1 week for the Falcons … Jeremiah Moore (WVSU) went for 39 points in a win over Davis & Elkins … John Williams (GSC) averaged 24.0 points and 9.0 rebounds as the Pioneers went 1-1.



2021-22 Men’s Basketball Player Of The Week

Pat Robinson West Liberty November 15, 2021 Isaiah Sanders Fairmont State November 22, 2021 Tyland Crawford Notre Dame November 29, 2021 Jordan Reid Wheeling December 6, 2021 Agyei Edwards Frostburg State December 13, 2021 NIck Edwards Glenville State December 20, 2021 Cole VonHandorf Fairmont State January 10, 2022 Zyon Dobbs Fairmont State January 17, 2022 John Williams Glenville State January 17, 2022 Pat Robinson West Liberty January 24, 2022 Anthony Pittman W.Va. State January 31, 2022 Bryce Butler West Liberty February 7, 2022 Jarett Haines Wheeling February 14, 2022 Jaedon Willis Notre Dame February 14, 2022