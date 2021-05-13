Wheeling’s Lewicki named MEC Coach of the Year

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – Eight members of the Wheeling University baseball team earned All-Mountain East Conference (MEC) laurels and Head Coach Ryan Lewicki was named the MEC Coach of the Year, as the league announced its annual post-season baseball awards Wednesday.
Lewicki was named the MEC Coach of the Year after leading the Cardinals to a historic turnaround that included the North Division title. After winning 27 games combined from 2017-19, the Cardinals won a school-record 27 games this spring in his first full season* at the helm since taking over the program in January 2019. In addition to wins, Wheeling set program records in eight other major statistical categories this season. As divisional champs, Lewicki has the Cardinals in the postseason for the first time since 2011.
Senior third baseman Luis Dominguez (Bronx, N.Y./Cardinal Spellman), sophomore utility player Jacob Murray (Beallsville, Ohio/Linsly), junior outfielder Chris Iazzetta (Clinton, N.J./IMG Academy), sophomore starting pitcher Jared Naida (Cleveland, Ohio/Lakewood) and junior relief pitcher Albert Baez (Fort Worth, Texas/Timber Creek) all were tabbed All-MEC First Team selections.
Sophomore catcher Riley Cameron (Vass, N.C./Union Pines) earned Second-Team All-MEC status, while junior outfielder Jack Skantze (Clearwater, Fla./Countryside) and junior starting pitcher Logan Pillars (Rock Falls, Ill./Rock Falls) were each named to the All-MEC Honorable Mention Team.
Concord’s Anthony Stehlin claimed Player of the Year honors and Charleston’s Logan Campbell earning Pitcher of the Year accolades. UC’s Mitchell Vincent was tabbed as the MEC Freshman of the Year.
The Cardinals enter the MEC Tournament at 27-12 overall, 22-9 in league play, and winners of the MEC North Division. Wheeling will play Concord in an opening round game tomorrow, Thursday, May 13 in Beckley, West Virginia. First-pitch is slated for 3:30 p.m.
*Wheeling was 9-4 last year before the season was canceled.
