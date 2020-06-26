Wheeling’s Obecny Falls Just Short In The 87th West Virginia Open

Daniels,W.Va. – The 87th playing of the West Virginia Open was one for the record book as multiple players had a chance to win the title. But when the dust settled after 54 holes it was Kenny Hess of Parkersburg who prevailed after shooting a 6-uner par 66 in the final round to beat Thadd Obecny of Wheeling by one.

Hess entered the final round at even par, three strokes back of Obecny but Hess came out hot early getting to 2-under par at the turn and only one back of Obecny. It was at the 15th where Hess made his move, his wedge shot from 100 yards lipped out and he tapped in for birdie to tie Obecny for the lead.

Then on 16 after watching Obecny hit it to 15 feet, Hess followed with his approach to inside of three feet and it was needed as Obecny rolled in his putt for a three so they remained tied going to the 17th. After both players made pars on hole 16 they both were forced to lay-up on the par 5 18th and after Obecny missed the green with his third, Hess hit his to five feet. Obecny got his up and down for a par 5, and it was Hess who rolled in the winning putt in front of many spectators on the 18th green to become the winner of the 87th West Virginia Open Championship.

Hess becomes the 32nd different player to win the West Virginia Open championship. 11 time champion David Bradshaw and two-time champion Christian Brand both made charges in the middle of the round, but faltered coming in. Will Evans of Charleston shot the low round of the tournament today with a 7-under par 65 to get to 2-under par for the championship. Evans’ score looked like it might hold but Obecny and Hess both got hot late to pull away.

On the amateur side, Nick Fleming of Cabins shot even par for the championship to claim the Low Amateur award. Pat Carter of Huntington won the low senior award with a 1-over par tournament total. Also announced today was the site for next year’s West Virginia Open, which will be held at Pete Dye Golf Club in Bridgeport next June.