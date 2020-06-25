Wheeling’s Obency Leads 87th West Virginia Open

DANIELS, W.Va. – Moving day at the West Virginia Open proved very exciting as several of the states top players rose up the leaderboard, but they all trail Thadd Obecny of Wheeling who fired a 2-under par 70 to improve his tournament total to 3-under par 141 for the championship.

Obecny’s round was mediocre until he caught fire with a long eagle putt on #12, followed up by a birdie at the par 3 #13th hole. Obecny then hit it inside of three feet at the 16th hole and finished his round with a birdie at the par 5 18th hole. Obecny leads by three over multiple players, including 2019 Junior Match Play champion Nick Fleming of Petersburg, reigning West Virginia Amateur champion Mason Williams, professional Kenny Hess of Parkersburg, Marshall university golfer Cole Moore of Spencer, and 13 time WV Amateur Pat Carter sits at 1 over par, which puts him four back.

11 time champion David Bradshaw shot 1-over par 73 to put him at 4-over par for the championship as he sits seven strokes back of Obecny. Christian Brand, making his return to the WV Open sits at 2-over par, five back. Thursday’s final round is set up to be a classic in the making as 12 players are within five strokes of the lead.