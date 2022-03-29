Wheeling, W, Va. (WTRF) – The team saw most of its success come from its mid-distance and distance runners. The team’s lone first place finish came from TJ Tindal in the Men’s 400 meter run. Isaiah Browning finished in the top 5 in both the 800 and 1500 meter races.

“They were just ready to go. We really structured our training for the mid and distance runners towards the outdoor season. We really didn’t put a lot of our peaking efforts towards indoor. Most of them are really young so we really want to take our focus throughout the winter season of just building mileage, getting stronger, and put a lot of our eggs into the outdoor basket,” Head Coach Patrick Stanton said.

Sophomore Jabez Reeves was named this month as the indoor Atlantic Region Track Athlete of the Year. While he didn’t compete at the Bethany Invitational, he’s excited to get this campaign started at the next 2 day meet at High Point in North Carolina.

“Opening up with the 100 meters and 400 meters; 400 is new scenery for me. So, I’m hoping to see something crazy, but, if not, I’m grateful that I’m still able to run and be healthy this season,” Reeves said.

You may also recognize some Wheeling basketball faces on the roster including Jordan Reid and Andrew Taylor.