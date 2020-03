WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) – Wheeling University sophomore forward Lilly Ritz has been named a Division II CCA Second-Team All-American. The Cambridge grad is the first Cardinal women’s basketball player to earn All-America honors since 1985.

Ritz led Wheeling in nearly every statistical category this season, she led the nation in rebounding with 16 per game while also establishing multiple school records. The former Bobcat also posted 25 double doubles, the third most in Division II.